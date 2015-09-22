版本:
中国
2015年 9月 22日 星期二

Italy says will not use veto power over Wind, H3G merger

ROME, Sept 22 Italy will not exercise its power of veto over the proposed merger deal between mobile phone units Wind and H3G, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Italian mobile phone units of VimpelCom and Hutchison Whampoa announced in August that they planned to complete the joint venture within a year.

The merger would bring the number of mobile phone operators to three from four, reducing competitive pressure on Telecom Italia.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)

