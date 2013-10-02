版本:
KPN Foundation says will abstain from vote on E-Plus sale at EGM

THE HAGUE Oct 2 An independent foundation with the power to block America Movil's proposed 7.2 billion-euro offer for KPN said on Wednesday it would abstain from a vote to approve the sale of German unit E-Plus.
