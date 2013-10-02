UPDATE 2-KPN shareholders clear German unit sale

* KPN foundation abstains from vote
* America Movil votes in favour of sale, board members not
present
* No update on negotiations with America Movil
By Robert-Jan Bartunek
THE HAGUE, Oct 2 Shareholders in Dutch telecoms
group KPN approved the sale of its German unit E-Plus
to Spanish rival Telefonica for 8.55 billion euros
($11.6 billion), paving the way for it to step up investment and
resume dividend payments.
Shareholder approval had been widely expected because KPN's
largest shareholder America Movil, which is bidding
for the Dutch group, agreed to back the deal after Telefonica
raised its purchase price and gave KPN a larger stake in the
merged entity of E-Plus and Telefonica Deutschland.
The combination of KPN's and Telefonica's German units will
create Germany's largest mobile operator by customers, allowing
Telefonica to see eye to eye with competitors Vodafone
and T-Mobile.
A foundation tasked with protecting the interests of KPN's
employees, customers and shareholders - and which gained nearly
half of the voting rights in August to block temporarily America
Movil's bid - abstained from voting at Wednesday's extraordinary
general meeting.
America Movil, the Mexican group owned by billionaire Carlos
Slim, owned about 30 percent of the Dutch company before the
foundation stepped in and has two representatives on KPN's
board.
However, neither of America Movil's board members were
present at the meeting on Wednesday because of a potential
conflict of interest, given that the two companies are still in
talks about the Mexican group's bid for KPN, Jos Streppel,
chairman of KPN's supervisory board, said.
"We are in talks with America Movil to get to a merger
protocol and how that will end is unclear," Streppel told
shareholders, many of whom called on KPN to disclose more
details about the state of the takeover talks.
"We have fiduciary duties towards our shareholders and other
stakeholders according to Dutch law and hope that we can find a
balance to give a positive recommendation."
The foundation has previously said that, apart from making
sure that the new owners made clear arrangements with employees,
America Movil should also make a fair offer for KPN.
Analysts have said that America Movil's offer of 2.40 euros
per share was not very generous, especially as KPN enjoyed a 925
million euros tax break because of the sale which equates to
0.22 euros per share.
Every 0.05 euro increase in the bid price would cost America
Movil about 150 million euros more.
KPN said it would use the proceeds of the sale of E-Plus to
invest in its network and resume paying a dividend in 2014 after
skipping shareholder remuneration in 2013.
KPN, which will hold a 20.5 percent stake in the combination
of E-Plus and Telefonica Deutschland, said it expected
regulators would clear the deal by mid 2014.