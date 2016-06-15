Internet ruling could hit Verizon and AT&T's Yahoo pursuit

| NEW YORK, June 15
A U.S. appeals court decision
upholding government rules that would impose new restrictions on
how internet providers collect user data could disadvantage
Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc's pursuit
of Yahoo Inc's digital assets and new ad revenue, analysts say.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia on
Tuesday upheld the Obama administration's landmark rules barring
internet service providers from blocking or slowing down
consumer access to web content. This dealt a blow to big cable
and mobile phone companies, which plan to appeal the decision in
the full appellate court or Supreme Court and urge Congress to
intervene.
Both Verizon and AT&T are bidding for Yahoo's web assets and
are primarily interested in Yahoo's advertising technology tools
that leverage user data to deliver targeted ads. A part of the
new rules could limit their ability to collect and use customer
data to boost ad revenue.
"If things continue on the current trajectory, we're looking
at a world where Verizon or AT&T's hands could be tied with
respect to how they use data that is the heart of the Yahoo
strategy," MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett said. He noted
that "someone like Google or another edge provider would be free
to use the data a lot more liberally."
The restrictions on collecting user information "makes the
data less valuable for Verizon or AT&T," said Recon Analytics
analyst Roger Entner.
Verizon and AT&T declined to comment.
The "net neutrality" or "open internet rules" were crafted
by the Federal Communications Commission last year.
Data privacy rules in the new regulations proposed by the
FCC earlier this year would limit an internet provider's ability
to collect user data and share it with advertisers and other
third parties. The data privacy rules have yet to take effect,
as the FCC is sifting through public comments before putting
together a final version.
According to the data privacy rules, internet providers such
as AT&T and Verizon would have to ask users to consent or
"opt-in" before their data, such as which sites they visit and
personal information, can be used by internet providers.
With the opt-in rule, "you could potentially get much, much
lower user participation rates at Verizon and AT&T and
(this)could significantly limit the value of the ad inventory to
advertisers," Moffett said.
Verizon acquired AOL last June for $4.4 billion, entering
the advertising-supported internet business, and launched its
millennial-focused video service go90. AT&T is making a big
mobile video push by later this year launching online streaming
services after acquiring DIRECTV and "VRV" an on-demand video,
subscription service for young viewers.
Their video and advertising ambitions pits the two against
the internet giant, Alphabet Inc's Google.
Online service providers such as Netflix, Facebook
and Twitter are not regulated by the FCC, but by
the Federal Trade Commission. They are subject to less-stringent
data privacy limitations, giving them more flexibility in making
money from user data, Moffett and Entner said.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Dan Grebler)