European telecoms deals produce new winners as consolidation enters next phase

| PARIS
PARIS Jan 23 A frenzy of deals is shifting the
competitive landscape among European telecoms operators,
producing new winners such as Hutchison and Altice
and setting the stage for more industry consolidation
at home and overseas.
The deals are also testing European regulators' newfound
openness to consolidation even at the risk of higher prices for
consumers. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel have called for lighter
regulation to encourage telecoms firms to step up investments in
faster networks and help revive the region's stagnant economy.
Hutchison's move on Friday to buy Telefonica's UK O2 unit
for 10.25 billion pounds ($15.4 billion) to create Britain's
biggest mobile market player came only hours after Portugal
Telecom SGPS's shareholders cleared the sale to Altice
of PT Portugal, the national telecoms operator, for
7.4 billion euros.
Bankers predict that both groups will go on to lead the next
phase of industry consolidation in Europe, with Hutchison aiming
next for Vimpelcom's Wind in Italy and some
Nordic businesses. Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi's
Altice will push French subsidiary Numericable SFR
towards acquiring smaller rival Bouygues Telecom.
"There is a window of opportunity for more deals because of
the lenient credit environment and more favourable stance of
European Union regulators towards consolidation as they try to
spark network investments and growth," said one sector banker.
A person close to the Hutchison deal, said: "The floodgates
have opened on European consolidation."
The arrival of Hutchison and Altice in the big league in
Europe after long being unprofitable small players is a major
shift. Meanwhile former state-owned monopolies like Telefonica
and France's Orange have been selling assets to cut debt and
focus on fewer countries.
Thirteen M&A transactions have taken place involving
Europe's telecoms and cable companies since January 2013, as
companies seek scale to combat falling prices.
Also fuelling the deals has been the so-called "convergence"
trend whereby operators look to sell consumers bundles of fixed
and mobile telephony, broadband and television services.
Exploding data traffic also means operators need
combinations of fixed and mobile networks, a shift exemplified
by Vodafone's acquisitions of big cable groups in Spain
and Germany in the last two years.
CLEARING REGULATORY HURDLES
In agreeing to buy O2 in the UK, Hutchison felt "reasonably
optimistic" that European competition authorities would clear
the acquisition, the person close to the deal said.
Hutchison knows the regulatory drill well having already
completed acquisitions in Austria and Ireland, which similarly
cut the number of mobile network operators to three from four,
after agreeing to concessions such as renting out network
capacity to smaller rivals.
Meanwile Telefonica Deutschland last year after a
lengthy compeition review was allowed to buy smaller rival
E-Plus from Dutch group KPN as long as it dedicated 20
percent of network capacity to a credible reseller. It duly
signed with Drillisch, a small virtual operator.
Jefferies analyst Jerry Dellis said a similar remedy for
competition concerns in the UK could have more impact.
"There is a longer list of more powerful telco and media
brands that could be willing to make use of a similar
opportunity, including TalkTalk, Virgin, Sky, and Tesco
Mobile," he said in a note.
It also remains to be seen how the British market will be
affected by fixed line broadband leader BT Group's pending 12.5
billion-pound acquisition of EE, the UK's biggest mobile network
operator, from Orange and Deutsche Telekom.
Analysts and bankers predict that pay-TV operator Sky
could look to signing a partnership with a mobile
operator but few expect it to splash out on buying a mobile
network company.
Another question mark is how Vodafone, now set to be
pushed into third and last place in its home market and without
a robust domestic broadband network, will respond.
It has been weighing its options, according to various
sources familiar with the matter, including the big-bang move of
buying Europe's biggest cable company, Liberty Global.
Stephane Richard, the chief executive of Orange, predicts no
let-up to the industry's deal-making.
"It is crazy that there are over 100 fixed and mobile
operators in Europe," he told Reuters in an interview in Davos.
"This is why we are lagging behind in broadband and 4G
(mobile broadband) compared to the U.S., South Korea and Japan,
which have a much smaller number of players."
