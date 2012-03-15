Televisa, Iusacell try again with Mexico regulator

MEXICO CITY, March 15 Broadcaster Televisa and cell phone company Iusacell have asked Mexico's competition watchdog to reconsider its ruling to block their bid to join forces as they try to challenge tycoon Carlos Slim's telecoms empire.

"We submitted the request to reconsider on Wednesday," Iusacell's director of compliance, Eduardo Ruiz Vega, told Reuters on Thursday.

A Televisa spokeswoman also confirmed the request.

Mexico's competition authority, Cofeco, earlier this year blocked Televisa's $1.6 billion offer for half of Iusacell, whose owner, Ricardo Salinas, also controls Mexico's No. 2 broadcaster TV Azteca.

A Cofeco spokesman told Reuters he could not confirm or deny Iusacell and Televisa's requests.

Regulators rejected the tie-up, saying the television companies might combine their strength, creating a natural incentive for them to fix advertising prices in anything from television spots to content download on smartphones.

Iusacell has just 4 percent of the Mexican phone market, which is dominated by two Slim companies.

Cofeco will have 60 working days to reconsider the ruling. The agency has said it could allow the Televisa-Iusacell deal if the companies address regulators' concerns about their joint advertising power on television.

If the watchdog rules against them, the companies would have to challenge the decision in court.