TCL carries flickering BlackBerry flame with new phone launch

BARCELONA, Spain Feb 25 Blackberry Ltd
may have exited the device business, but fans of the pioneering
email machine need not despair as Chinese smartphone maker TCL
Communication has introduced its first
Blackberry-licensed phone with the physical keyboard that was
long its key allure.
The KEYone combines a touch display with a physical keyboard
to give users more useable space for typing than a typical
5.5-inch all-touch smartphone, along with BlackBerry Ltd's
security and software, TCL said.
TCL cut the new brand-licensing deal in December with
BlackBerry Ltd., which now focuses on making the security
software that was was another key factor underpinning the
Canadian company's phenomenal success in the pre-smartphone era
and sustained it with corporate users as the world moved on to
smartphones with other features.
The partnership helps address weaknesses for both companies:
TCL gives BlackBerry a manufacturer that can still compete at
global scale following a decade-long slide in BlackBerry sales,
while TCL gains a new brand to shore up its own flagging growth
in smartphones.
"We have worked closely with TCL to build security and the
BlackBerry experience into every layer of KEYone, so the
BlackBerry DNA remains very much in place," said Alex Thurber,
general manager of BlackBerry Ltd's Mobility Solutions unit.
The new BlackBerry KEYone smartphone was unveiled here ahead
of the Mobile World Congress, Europe's largest annual trade
fair, on Saturday.
The first fruits of TCL's new product line carries a hefty
price tag, which could limit its appeal to diehard fans of the
device once known as the Crackberry.
The KEYone will be available in April and priced around 599
euros, $549 or 499 pounds, in line with premium phones from
Apple, Samsung and Huawei.
TCL, which sells its phones in 160 countries, did not
specify which would be first to offer the KEYone.
TCL is best known as the maker of Alcatel handsets and
ranked as the world's No. 7 phone maker, according to recent
data from research group IDC.
It is the third-largest maker of simpler, so-called feature
phones popular in Latin America and emerging markets, according
to market research firm Strategy Analytics.
TCL has acted as contract manufacturer for earlier
BlackBerry devices but now licenses the phone brand and gives
the Canadian company a cut of each handset sold.
The device runs Android 7.1 – giving users access to the
Google Play store and apps - and receives Google
security patch updates, which many Android smartphones lack.
It also runs the BBM secure-messaging system, which
BlackBerry earlier this month said it would make available for
software developers to build into their own products.
With an aluminum frame and textured backing, the device
sports two cameras - 12 megapixels in the rear and eight in
front - and a scratch-resistant 4.5-inch screen display.
