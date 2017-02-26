Huawei seeks to exploit Samsung gap with new smartphone

BARCELONA Feb 26 Huawei is introducing
a mass-market version of its premium business phone, to take
advantage of a gap created by the withdrawal of Samsung's
flagship Galaxy Note 7 after a crisis with its
batteries catching fire.
Huawei has aggressively expanded its mid- to high-end phones
and is going head to head in Asia and Europe with Apple
and Samsung in the premium phone market.
Huawei's new P10 line is expected to be cheaper than the
business-oriented Mate 9, with new features including facial
detection that can tell whether a user is taking a selfie or a
picture with more people and select its camera mode accordingly.
Huawei, the world's third-largest phone maker after Apple
and Samsung, is seen by industry analysts as having the best
hope among rival Android smartphone makers of capitalising on
Samsung's woes.
Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei's consumer business,
said last year he wanted to make Huawei the world's No. 2 phone
maker within two years even before Samsung's Note 7 meltdown.
Huawei unveiled the P10 and larger P10 Plus at the annual
Mobile World Congress in the Spanish city of Barcelona on
Sunday. They feature dual Leica rear camera lenses, a 40 percent
boost in battery life and software automation improvements.
While these features are similar to those found in the
company's top-of-line Mate 9 smartphone, launched in November,
the new models are expected to sell for as much as $100 less per
device, if Huawei follows its traditional pricing strategy.
The company has yet to disclose the actual price of the P10
line, which can also learn about users' habits and automatically
put the most frequently used apps in easy reach.
Samsung withdrew the Galaxy Note 7 last October after faulty
batteries led some devices to catch fire, leading to a loss of
consumer trust, wiping out $5.3 billion of operating profit, and
allowing Apple's iPhone to overtake it in sales.
It has not launched new models since then and is expected to
reintroduce its flagship S8 phone in April.
Samsung's smartphone market share dropped to 17.7 percent in
the fourth quarter, while Apple's rose to 17.8 percent,
according to market research firm Strategy Analytics.
Huawei, which made its name as a builder of telecom networks
and only entered the phone market this decade, narrowed the gap,
expanding its market share to 10.2 percent from 8.1 percent in
the last quarter of 2015.
Huawei also presented a new smartwatch, two years after it
entered the market. The Watch 2 has a sporty look and targets
fitness users.
