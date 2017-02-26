WRAPUP 1-Phonemakers pile in to exploit Samsung weakness

* Huawei launches new premium phone in quest to displace
Samsung
* BlackBerry, Nokia plan comebacks
* Apple overtook Samsung in Q4 -research
By Eric Auchard and Harro Ten Wolde
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Phonemakers are piling in to
fill a gap in the market left by Samsung, still
licking its wounds from a costly recall of its flagship Note 7
and with no key device of its own to launch at the telecom
industry's biggest annual fair.
China's Huawei, the most likely contender to fill
the hole in the premium end of the market, took the wraps off a
new phone in its quest to displace Samsung as the world's no. 2
smartphone maker after Apple, during a rush of new
product releases on Sunday ahead of this week's World Mobile
Congress.
Chinese challengers Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and Gionee
are in hot pursuit, while BlackBerry and Nokia
announced models exploiting their retro appeal.
Samsung itself presented two new tablets pending the launch
of its next flagship device, the Galaxy S8, expected now at the
end of March rather than at Mobile World Congress, its usual
showcase.
"The past six months have undoubtedly been one of the most
challenging periods of our history," Samsung's European
marketing chief David Lowes told a news conference in Barcelona.
"We're determined to learn every possible lesson."
Samsung withdrew the Galaxy Note 7 last October after faulty
batteries led some devices to catch fire, leading to a loss of
consumer trust, wiping out more than $5 billion of operating
profit, and allowing the iPhone to overtake it in sales.
"The competition is feisty but I think we have a good
chance," Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei's consumer
business group, told Reuters in an interview.
Samsung's smartphone market share dropped to 17.7 percent in
the fourth quarter, while Apple's rose to 17.8 percent,
according to market research firm Strategy Analytics.
Independent research analyst Richard Windsor of Radio Free
Mobile doubts whether Samsung can quickly regain its position.
"Samsung has taken a massive $5.4 billion hit to profits,
apologised profusely for the recall and admitted shortcomings in
its quality and assurance process but I don't think that the
full effects of this issue have fully hit home," he wrote in a
blog post.
He pointed to a survey from Harris Poll which shows that
Samsung's reputation has fallen from No. 7 in the United States
to No. 42, just one position above the U.S. Postal Service.
Huawei has aggressively expanded its mid- to high-end phones
and is going head to head in Asia and Europe with Apple and
Samsung in the premium phone market.
Its new high-end P10 phone will go on sale from March at 649
euros ($685) in Europe, its key target market, likely ahead of
the expected Samsung S8 launch.
Huawei, which made its name as a builder of telecom networks
and only entered the phone market this decade, has made no
secret of its ambition to be the world's number two.
But fortunes can change rapidly in the smartphone market,
with little-known names in the West pushing established Asian
players such as ZTE, LG Electronics and
Lenovo-Motorola >0992.HK> into the second tier.
Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi are now the fourth, fifth and
sixth-biggest smartphone makers in the world, according to
Strategy Analytics, with Sony number 16, and HTC
in 20th place.
"The long game in smartphones simply is a marketing game,"
said Tim Coulling, an analyst at research firm Canalys.
($1 = 0.9468 euros)
