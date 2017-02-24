Beyond phones and 5G, mobile world seeks to reinvent itself

* Mobile operators chase new sources of growth beyond data
plans
* Some tinker with businesses, others seek radical overhaul
* Telecom operators preparing for 5G future beyond phones
By Eric Auchard and Sophie Sassard
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Feb 24 Seeking to escape a
cycle of falling prices and tight regulation, big telecom
operators from Vimpelcom to Telefonica are set
to reinvent themselves as internet players to escape the
industry's straight-jacket of low growth.
Next week's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona will feature
phone companies in various stages of acceptance that the
industry's predictable, decades-old business model based on
selling data packages by the millions is running out of steam.
Beneath the facade of shiny new phones and dusty debates
over network technical implementations, Europe's largest annual
technology fair will see top phone companies parading
far-reaching business makeovers.
Spain's Telefonica is set to introduce a broad plan
it calls the "4th Platform" to help both consumer and business
customers keep greater control over their data rather than
giving it away to web giants Google, Facebook and Amazon.
Russian and emerging markets operator Vimpelcom is
tearing up many parts of the telecom rule book to remake itself
as a tech player in the fast-growing world of messaging apps.
U.S. telecom giant AT&T has inked a series of huge
deals to diversify by acquiring Direct TV for $67 billion and is
awaiting approval to buy Time Warner for another $110 billion.
"Regulatory and pricing pressure on telecom operators forces
them to look to adjacent areas for new sources of revenue and
margins," said attorney Tom Levine, head of Allen & Overy's
global telecoms practice.
"There isn't a consensus on how to do this."
It's also an open question whether the industry is
structurally capable of big change. Telcos have dreamed for
decades of breaking free of the shackles of consumer regulation
and branching out into Internet services in their local markets,
only to be consistently beaten by newer, global upstarts.
RUSSIAN LABORATORY
These dramatic changes come as telcos brace to offer new
networks ready to handle not just spiralling data use on phones
but in cars, in factories and offices and even crop fields. The
new generation of 5G networks will provide them new business
options but also spells mounting competition from computer,
internet and industrial players with digital plans of their own.
Russia has emerged as the world's most advanced laboratory
for telecom companies seeking to reinvent themselves as Internet
players, as classic telecom business pressures, Western economic
sanctions and government rules that reduce Silicon Valley giants
to small local players create space to combine forces.
Vimpelcom, Russia's No.3 operator, has undertaken a
top-to-bottom overhaul of its business while gearing up for
deeper Internet partnerships with the likes of streaming music
and online taxi services. The company also focuses on emerging
markets from Bangladesh to Algeria and is the world's sixth
largest operator in terms of number of mobile customers served.
Megafon, the No.2 network provider, has acquired control of
sister company Mail.ru, a major Russian Internet player - the
Russian equivalent of Verizon buying Facebook - and plans to
offer a new mobile version of social media site VKontakte.
Top Russian telecoms player MTS is so far sitting
on the sidelines, but its executives have signalled they too
believe their long-run future lies in Internet services.
Meanwhile, Telefonica sees its "4th Platform" strategy as a
way to stoke faster growth and compete aggressively with
globally dominant internet players while being a logical
evolution of existing businesses, a senior company source said.
The strategy builds on its long-standing investments in
communications services, its broad geographic reach across
Europe and Latin America and efforts to offer advanced
money-making services on top of basic communication connections,
but does not require making huge new investments, the source
said.
"Now is the turn of the fourth platform: the data. That is
Telefonica's (new) equity story," the source said of its bid to
boost margins by, for example, enabling customers to analyse
mountains of data to make their own businesses run smarter.
Other phone companies are taking more modest steps.
Norway's Telenor, another emerging markets
operator, has pushed into data analytics, while Vodafone
is making inroads in new industrial internet and connected car
applications, through its 2014 acquisition of Cobra Automotive.
DO THEY HAVE THE DNA?
Still, many telecom operators take a dim view of some of the
aggressive moves being made by these peers, especially when it
comes to business models based on commercialising customer data.
Deutsche Telekom, Europe's largest telecom
operator by revenue, sees this as no-go territory in
privacy-conscious Germany. Instead, it is focused on making
strides into new connected industrial arenas and cloud
computing.
Telekom's main growth story is likely to remain the United
States where it revolutionized the mobile industry by offering
unlimited data plans and international roaming packages. Using
aggressive marketing, T-Mobile has gained at the expense of
rivals, making it nearly as big Telekom's core German business.
France's Vivendi, which embarked on a grand
misadventure last decade to combine telecom and media assets,
offers a cautionary tale for investors betting on these new
reinvention stories.
For telecom operators used to predictable cash flows and
firm regulatory boundaries, the main issue may be cultural: Most
just don't have the stomach for such drastic transformation.
"Working out how to bring in that entrepreneurial DNA,
without disappointing users' expectations of reliability, and
recognising the financial expectations of institutional
shareholders, is not easy," Levine said of healthy dividend
payouts which remain the industry's main draw to investors.
(Additional reporting by Andres Gonzalez in Madrid; Sinead
Carew in New York and Harro ten Wolde and Peter Maushagen in
Frankfurt; Editing by Keith Weir)