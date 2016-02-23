Lenovo aims at mature markets with new 'augmented reality' phone

* Premium smartphone to be launched in July
* Phone must boost sales in mature markets
* Device will include augmented reality features
By Harro Ten Wolde
BARCELONA, Feb 23 China's Lenovo Group
is ready to break into mature markets this summer with the
launch of its new smartphone which sports 'augmented reality'
features developed under Google's Tango project, its
chief executive said on Tuesday.
The device, which was announced at the 2016 CES consumer
electronics show in Las Vegas in January, will launch in July,
Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing said in an interview at Mobile
World Congress in Barcelona.
Declining to give additional information he said that the
phone will include Google's Project Tango technology and more.
Project Tango combines 3D motion tracking with depth sensors
to give a mobile device the ability to know where it is and how
it moves through an area, creating the potential to use
augmented reality features on the phone.
Augmented reality software then overlays text or graphics on
the real-life image. It differs from virtual reality, which
seels to simulate real-world views.
The phone should boost Lenovo's presence in mature markets
such as North America, where the smartphone market shrunk
slightly last year, by 0.4 percent, according to data from
research firm Canalys.
"If you want to access the mature markets you need two
things: innovative products and a premium brand," Yuanqing said.
"So far we haven't done very well on both things. But with a
couple of years of preparation, I think now we are ready to
attack that market this year."
Lenovo bought Motorola Mobility from Google for $2.9 billion
more than a year ago, positioning it as the world's
fourth-largest smartphone maker behind, Huawei, Apple
and Samsung Electronics, according to
Gartner.
Western markets make a tiny contribution to Lenovo's sales,
excluding Motorola, accounting for just 0.3 percent of its total
in 2015, according to research group IDC. In contrast, 35
percent of Motorola phones went to Western Europe and North
America.
Yuanqing expects the new device to boost overseas sales and
will also have a positive impact on China.
"We want to break into the mature markets this year. You
definitely can expect that," Yuanqing said.
(Additional reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Greg Mahlich)