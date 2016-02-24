REFILE-RPT-The great European telecoms M&A scramble is losing momentum

(Corrects typographical error in first paragraph, clarifies
eighth paragraph to show deal would create biggest mobile
operator)
* Competition watchdogs taking tougher stance on telecoms
M&A
* Cross-border deals face multiple obstacles
* Telecoms shares are reaching valuation peak -analyst
By Mathieu Rosemain
BARCELONA, Feb 24 The merger and acquisition
activity that has characterised the European telecoms market in
recent years could soon grind to a halt, even as Orange
looks to seal a potential 10 billion euro ($11
billion) deal for French rival Bouygues.
While Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard believes that
the so-called convergence of fixed networks and mobile services
remains key to growth, sector analysts have noted regulators'
growing concern about reduced competition while the differences
between individual markets mean that cross-border integration
could prove unworkable.
"The players that are mobile only or fixed only will have
difficulties if they want to remain competitive in Europe,"
Orange CEO Richard said at the annual Mobile World Congress in
Barcelona. "We're having this kind of discussion about
consolidation in Europe because we're having a convergence
issue."
That desire to broaden the appeal to customers wanting a
single operator for multiple services was highlighted by the
announcement last week of a tie-up between mobile telecoms
network operator Vodafone and cable company Liberty
Global. The two companies are looking to combine their
Dutch operations to create a stronger package of TV, broadband
Internet and mobile.
Similarly, Britain's BT Group bought EE from Orange
and Deutsche Telekom for 12.5 billion pounds ($17.4
billion) to create a single integrated network offering a
combination of telecoms and TV services.
TWITCHY WATCHDOGS
However, competition authorities are becoming increasingly
twitchy about the shrinking number of operators in some
countries.
The proposed takeover of Telefonica's O2 by CK
Hutchison Holdings in Britain received a less than
glowing response from the head of British telecoms regulator
Ofcom, Sharon White, who spoke of potential risks to investment
and prices in a Financial Times article this month.
Hutchison also received a list of objections this month from
EU's antitrust authorities over a deal that would create
Britain's biggest mobile operator, a person familiar with the
matter said.
EU authorities are anxious to avoid a repeat of the
situation that followed the 1.3 billion euro acquisition of
Orange Austria by Hutchison in 2013. That deal led to price
increases of more than 30 percent for mobile users, Austria's
telecoms regulator said.
The hardened attitude of competition watchdogs was
emphasised in September, when a proposed merger of Telenor
and TeliaSonera in Denmark was withdrawn
after EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager expressed
concerns it would lead to higher prices for consumers, marking
the first time such a deal had been blocked since telecoms
companies began their M&A spree three years ago.
One might think that these obstacles to domestic deals would
raise the prospect of pan-European consolidation among the
region's 30-plus operators, but the risks and complexity make
such mega-mergers unlikely.
VALUATION PEAK?
"We're not the United States of Europe. There are very few
synergies between countries as of today," says BNP Paribas
analyst Agathe Martin.
"Content (services) are specific to each country and social
stakes create difficulties, not to mention the different
regulatory frameworks."
One of the upshots for European telecoms companies is a
potential drop in share price valuations.
"It's not the right time to buy telecoms shares," Natixis
analyst Jacques de Greling said.
"We're reaching a valuation peak that is essentially due to
the M&A activity in the domestic markets. It will soon be over
as there won't be anything else to consolidate after the number
of operators is cut to three in each market and given that
there's no cable operator to buy."
De Greling estimates that the relative price-to-earnings
ratio for the European telecoms sector is at about 1.3, compared
with the historic average of 0.9 for the overall market.
Yet M&A is far from an exact science and a big acquisition
is not totally beyond the realms of possibility.
"Would I rule out that somebody does something completely
stupid? No," said Wolfgang Bock, leader of the
telecommunications practice at Boston Consulting Group.
"You can always find big egos who ignore the economic
realities to build an empire. Empire-builders might come back at
some point."
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
($1 = 0.7200 pounds)
(Editing by David Goodman)