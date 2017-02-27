REFILE-Netflix CEO shows friendly face to telcos at top mobile fair

(Removes extraneous word from third paragraph.)
* Netflix is first media CEO to deliver day-one keynote
* Needs mobile operators to fuel expansion abroad
* Telecoms carriers torn between resentment and attraction
By Sophie Sassard and Eric Auchard
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 27 Streaming video pioneer
Netflix held out a vision of cooperation to potentially
sceptical telecom partners on Monday, saying it could deliver a
quality experience to mobile phones without hogging bandwidth
needed for other services.
In a first for a media executive, Netflix Chief Executive
Reed Hastings delivered the keynote speech on the first day of
the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the telecom industry's
biggest annual trade fair.
Netflix needs partners such as mobile operators to increase
its audience and shore up its tiny profits. It is expanding
rapidly beyond its U.S. home base while spending at a furious
pace on purchased and original content - which won it its first
Oscar on Sunday.
Telecoms carriers are both resentful that Netflix can profit
from their investments in network improvements and aware that
offering customers a better experience in watching hit shows
such as "The Crown" or "Marvel's Luke Cage" can keep them more
loyal.
"You can enjoy it and not be worried about data caps. That's
where I think it is going now," said Hastings, referring to the
fact that most carriers now sell unlimited data packages rather
than the metred offerings of the past.
He said work that Netflix had done on optimising video for
internet delivery meant it could deliver "amazing" pictures at
unthreatening speeds as low as 300 kilobits per second "using
the operator's bandwidth".
"We are investing at many levels ... to ensure the
experience on mobiles, desktops and the internet is just
instant," he said in an on-stage interview that skirted awkward
subjects such as so-called net neutrality, the principle that
all internet providers should be treated equally on a network.
Hastings is the latest in a series of top executives from
industries with whom telecom operators have an ambivalent
relationship to deliver a keynote at Mobile World Congress. His
predecessors have included Google's Eric Schmidt and
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg.
"I'm sure there are plentiful discussions going on behind
the scenes, but telcos and Netflix need each other," said
analyst Paolo Pescatore of UK-based research firm CCS Insight.
"Netflix is doing what it needs to do, solely focused on
content. But it needs scale, and this is where the telcos come
in, especially those that do not want to invest sums in securing
costly content rights," he told Reuters.
Netflix, which is expected to hit 100 million subscribers
this year and is available in most of the world's countries -
with the conspicuous absence of China - already has partnerships
with a number of international mobile operators including
Vodafone, Orange and Telecom Italia.
"A number of pioneering players will start providing
unlimited data at lower speed," Hastings said, without
elaborating.
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard and Eric Auchard; Additional
reporting and writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Larry
King)