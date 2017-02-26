Samsung launches new tablets in flagship phone hiatus

BARCELONA, Spain Feb 26 Samsung Electronics
launched two new tablets on Sunday, marking its
first major announcement since being forced to withdraw the
flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone after some of the devices
caught fire.
The Galaxy Tab S3 and the Galaxy Book were presented at the
Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, in past years the scene of
major Samsung launches. This year, Samsung has postponed the
presentation of the Galaxy S8, its next key device.
Instead, it took the wraps off the Galaxy Tab S3 and the
Galaxy Book, which comes in a 10.6-inch and a 12-inch version.
The Galaxy Book will run on Microsoft Windows 10.
The Tab S3 will have speakers by Harman-owned AKG,
Samsung's first use of the brand since agreeing to buy Harman
for $8 billion last year.
Samsung withdrew the Galaxy Note 7 last October after faulty
batteries led some devices to catch fire, leading to a loss of
consumer trust, wiping out $5.3 billion of operating profit, and
allowing Apple's iPhone to overtake it in sales.
Samsung's smartphone market share dropped to 17.7 percent in
the fourth quarter, while Apple's rose to 17.8 percent,
according to market research firm Strategy Analytics.
Samsung is expected to launch the S8 in April. In the
meantime, dozens of device makers are launching new phones at
Mobile World Congress, hoping to exploit the gap Samsung has
left.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)