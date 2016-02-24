Telegram app free-speech advocate no stranger to Apple-FBI woes

(Repeats story that first ran on Tuesday evening)
By Eric Auchard
BARCELONA Feb 23 Pavel Durov, founder of secure
messaging app Telegram and VKontakte, lives in the vortex that
now pits technology giant Apple against the FBI.
His current venture, Telegram, has been built from the
ground up to resist government pressure, operating in a fashion
more akin to stateless whistleblower site WikiLeaks than Silicon
Valley-rooted Apple, which is in a stand-off with the U.S.
Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Durov has spent years fending off intrusions into his users'
communications, forging an uncompromising stance on privacy
after founding popular site VKontakte, Russia's answer to
Facebook, then losing control of it for refusing Russian
government demands to block dissidents.
"We had a simple choice: Either betray our values or keep
our values and leave Russia to try to do something new," he said
in an interview on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in
Barcelona, Europe's largest annual technology conference.
Since leaving Russia in 2014 to set up Telegram, Durov and
his core team of 15 developers have become perpetual migrants,
living only a few months at a time in any one location, starting
in Berlin, then London, Silicon Valley, Finland and currently,
Barcelona. The company is incorporated in multiple
jurisdictions, including Britain.
Telegram, a tenth the size of Facebook-owned rival WhatsApp,
has caught on in many corners of the globe including for a while
with Islamic State as an ultra-secure way to quickly upload and
share videos, texts and voice messages.
Authorities in China, Iran and Russia have threatened or
taken action to block its service.
"We are not willing to compromise our values in order to
increase our market share," Durov said.
Nonetheless, Telegram has grown like a weed in many emerging
markets since launching 2-1/2 years ago. On Tuesday, it said it
now has 100 million active monthly users. Members trade 15
billion messages a day.
Telegram is widely used in the Middle East, Central and
Southeast Asia and Latin America, and has become Iran's most
popular way for smartphone users to communicate while dodging
the Islamic Republic's "morality police".
In a case highlighting the tensions between privacy and
security in an age of pervasive electronics, the FBI is pressing
Apple to unlock an iPhone linked to the December shootings in
San Bernardino, California, in which 14 people were killed and
22 wounded.
Durov inevitably sides with Apple and its CEO, Tim Cook.
"There's always a risk that your iPhone can be stolen, and
the people who stole it can use the data, your private photos,
etc to blackmail you," he said. Forcing Apple to build tools to
defeat its own security methods would set a dangerous precedent,
he added.
CONSEQUENCES
Highlighting the essential paradox of his absolutist stand,
Telegram temporarily became a preferred app for Islamic State to
distribute its violent propaganda, including taking credit for
the Paris attacks in November that left 130 people dead.
Since then, Telegram has had only partial success with
efforts to dislodge online jihadists from its platform, similar
to the struggle that bigger sites such as Twitter and Facebook
have struggled to control.
It's an effort that half of the company's 30 less technical
employees remain busy doing, taking down 10 to 12 jihadist sites
per day, Durov said. This so-called "abuse team" is made up of
remote workers from several countries, with no central office
location.
Telegram, whose services remain entirely free to users, has
no plans to introduce advertising to support its growth but
holds out the modern rebel entrepreneur's goal of building a
viable business.
"Making profits will never be a goal for Telegram," its site
says, and if it runs out of money, "we'll invite our users to
donate and add non-essential paid options to break even."
"This set of values does not necessarily prevent us from
earning money," Durov told Reuters. "I believe that at some
point we should come up with a business model that would make us
sustainable."
The company's operations are funded by Durov with some of
the up to $300 million he reportedly took away from the forced
sale when he was pushed out of VKontakte.
Durov said he is bound by a legal agreement tied to the
share sale not to disclose its value, saying only that he was
"extremely lucky" to sell out before the Russian economy went
into a tailspin in 2014.
He is looking to make a splash among world tech leaders on
Tuesday night by hosting a party featuring up-and-coming British
pop singer Tom Odell and Grammy award-winning producer/DJ Mark
Ronson.
