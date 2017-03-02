Vintage Western phone brands resurrected by Chinese players

* Chinese firms counting on retro Western brands
* Nokia 3310 and BlackBerry return at Barcelona fair
* Flip-top Motorola Razr could be next revival
By Harro Ten Wolde and Eric Auchard
BARCELONA, March 2 Once famous mobile phones
such as Nokia's classic 3310 from the turn of the century have
been given a new lease of life as Chinese manufacturers revive
Western brands to get an edge in an increasingly cut-throat
handset market.
Apple and Samsung lead the smartphone
pack worldwide but impressive growth in the Chinese market has
left room for a host of home-grown manufacturers to come to the
fore, with China's Huawei now third in the world.
Within China, Oppo surged to become market leader last year
and it is expanding rapidly in Asia to stand fourth in the world
rankings, even if its brand is little known in developed and
increasingly stagnant Western markets. A closely related Chinese
brand, Vivo, has muscled its way into fifth place globally.
What this means, though, is that former Chinese market
leaders, such as Lenovo and TCL Communications
, are losing ground, and some are counting on retro
Western brands to revive their fortunes at home and abroad.
Emerging from a sea of indistinguishable smartphones, the
showstopper at this year's main European technology trade fair
was a revival of the Nokia 3310, its brightly
coloured cases and month-long battery life tugging at the
heartstrings of erstwhile fans in search of a digital detox.
The new phone was launched by Finnish firm HMD Global, led
by former Nokia executives and backed financially by Chinese
electronics giant Foxconn, which makes devices for
Apple and Sony, among others.
Priced at 49 euros, the 3310 is meant to appeal to old fans
in the West as well as finding a new generation of younger users
in emerging markets looking for a good-looking reliable phone.
The BlackBerry made a splash at the Barcelona trade fair too
thanks to China's TCL Communication ,
which unveiled a BlackBerry-licensed handset with the physical
keyboard many professionals clung onto even as Apple's iPhone
revolutionised the smartphone market. BlackBerry Ltd
supplies the phone's security software.
TCL, which is part of a group that makes appliances ranging
from TVs to washing machines, has kept France's Alcatel brand
alive for a decade. TCL-Alcatel is now the world's 10th biggest
smartphone maker, according to research firm Strategy Analytics.
INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION
Lenovo, the world's third largest mobile phone supplier in
2014 when it acquired U.S. cellphone pioneer Motorola, has
subsequently sunk to ninth globally but is counting on Motorola
as its premium smartphone brand to battle back.
The Chinese firm is even open to following in Nokia's
footsteps and reviving the retro, flip-top Motorola Razr, which
was the second best selling phone in the world in 2004 and 2005.
Lenovo Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing told CNBC this week
that launching a revamped Razr could be a way of bringing
customers back to the Motorola brand as it tries to drive into
developed markets such as the United States.
The Philips handset brand also lives on in India and China
after the Dutch firm licenced its brand to Sang Fei, a
subsidiary of TPV Technology, which also makes Philips
television sets.
For now, though, the top Chinese phone makers such as Huawei
, Oppo and Vivo, look set on developing their own brands
in a domestic market that is still growing even as demand in
developed economies plateaus.
China accounted for more than a third of the world's mobile
phones shipped last year and domestic firms still had 90 percent
of sales, according to a government report.
But as the market becomes overrun with me-too smartphones
and margins evaporate, rivals may spot more opportunities to
leapfrog rivals by capitalising on familiar Western brands, said
Strategy Analytics analyst Neil Mawston.
"As the Chinese market peaks and organic growth becomes
harder, these brands may consider takeovers as the fastest way
to speed up their expansion," he said, refering to moves
overseas.
"At some point, either Huawei, Vivo or Oppo may come to the
point where buying an existing international brand is their best
way to expand," Mawston said.
Analyst say possible targets could include famous phone
brands fallen on hard times including Japan's Sony or
Taiwan's HTC.
"It could well be that we see more brands of yesteryear
picked up by Chinese brands," said phone industry analyst Ben
Wood of CCS Insight.
(Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by David
Clarke)