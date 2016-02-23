Mobile phone firms' search for more bandwidth raises fears for Wi-Fi

BARCELONA, Feb 23, A move by cellphone operators
to use airwaves freely available in the same bandwidth as Wi-Fi
networks has raised concerns that consumers' home Internet
service could be disrupted, along with connected devices such as
security monitoring systems.
For the operators, who have spent billions of dollars on
acquiring licensed frequencies, using the new LTE-unlicensed
(LTE-U) technology to tap into higher-frequency Wi-Fi spectrum
could prove a relatively cheap way to cope with the explosive
growth in data traffic, particularly within buildings.
"It is the Wild West at the moment. Anyone can use it and
the parameters change a lot more quickly than when you use
licensed spectrum," said Todd Mersch, co-founder of start-up
XCellAir, which helps telecoms companies to make use of Wi-Fi.
But the risk of a clash can still be avoided, he says, as
only around 15 percent of the Wi-Fi spectrum, which is in the 5
gigahertz (GHz) range, is currently being used.
The technology to use Wi-Fi spectrum for mobile on a large
scale is far from ready but the first operational connections
could be in place in less than two years, industry experts say.
U.S. network operator Verizon is currently running
tests with chipmaker Qualcomm and Deutsche Telekom
completed a trial last year in the German city of
Nuremberg.
Deutsche Telekom says the Nuremberg test using a technology
known as LTE-Licence Assisted Access (LAA) showed no problems
with interference.
"It would be bad if we created something new that ended up
pushing others out, wouldn't it?" Bruno Jacobfeuerborn, chief
technology officer Deutsche Telekom, told Reuters.
But if there was interference the symptoms could go beyond
simply disrupting a connection, says XCellAir's Mersch, pointing
to an incident he encountered in his own work involving Wi-Fi
signals.
"Interference caused the home security system to increase
its power transmission to each of the little sensors on the
windows and doors," he said.
"Their batteries were dying faster, so our customer
constantly had these false alarms and battery alarms."
In the early days of Wi-Fi, consumers faced similar issues
as some household electronics including microwave ovens, baby
monitors, cordless phones and even some older Bluetooth devices
interfered with the home Wi-Fi network.
Watching a streaming movie over the Internet would, for
instance, be interrupted when the cordless phone rang.
Nest, the wireless home security company owned by Google's
parent Alphabet, still warns users that microwave
ovens and other appliances can interfere with its systems.
Certain television sets, even when turned off, can also affect
Wi-Fi signals, it cautions.
The only solution has been for consumers either to buy a new
dual-band Wi-Fi router or to replace their existing consumer
electronics with more Wi-Fi friendly devices.
U.S. digital civil rights organisation Electronic Frontier
Foundation says nobody knows how LTE-U and Wi-Fi will coexist if
LTE-U is deployed on a large scale.
Google last year voiced concerns in a white paper to the
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that LTE over unlicensed
spectrum had the potential to crowd out unlicensed services.
"Holders of licensed spectrum shouldn't be able to convert
the unlicensed 5 GHz band into a de-facto licensed spectrum
band, and certainly they should not have the ability to drive
out other unlicensed users," Google said.
However, with monthly global mobile data traffic expected to
reach 30.6 exabytes by 2020, telecoms operators are desperate to
find more capacity to satisfy users of data-guzzling
smartphones.
Global mobile data traffic increased by 74 percent in 2015,
reaching 3.7 exabytes per month at the end of the year, up from
2.1 exabytes per month at the end of 2014, according to
networking company Cisco.
But while LTE-U offers some sort of a solution within
buildings the very fact that the spectrum is freely available
could lead to overcrowding on these frequencies, making the
networks as well as home Wi-Fi unreliable.
And if cash-starved governments decide to regulate Wi-Fi
spectrum, operators could end up with stranded investments.
Tony Brand, director of marketing and industry development
at the Wireless Broadband Alliance - which seeks to promote
interoperability between operators in the Wi-Fi industry and
improve the user experience, sums up the operators' dilemma.
"The good thing about unlicensed spectrum is that is
unlicensed. The bad thing is, it is unlicensed."
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard and Peter Maushagen;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)