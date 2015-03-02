BlackBerry takes its device management platform to the cloud

| TORONTO, March 2
said on Monday it plans to offer a cloud-based version of its
device management platform BES12, a move that will make the
service more accessible to small- and medium-sized businesses
that need to secure devices on their own networks.
Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry has built a reputation
around its device management and security capabilities, catering
mainly to the needs of large government agencies and
corporations. With data security needs becoming more critical,
and a number of new entrants in the field nipping at its heels,
BlackBerry said it is now broadening its offerings.
BlackBerry's new BES12 platform manages and secures not only
BlackBerry devices, but also those powered by operating systems
such as Google Inc's Android, Apple's iOS and
Microsoft Corp's Windows platform. It can also manage
and secure medical diagnostic equipment, industrial machinery
and even cars.
By offering a less costly cloud-based version of the system,
BlackBerry hopes to attract a wider range of small- and
medium-sized businesses that need these capabilities, but do not
have the capacity to install and manage expensive servers of
their own.
"We are trying to broaden the enterprise mobility management
space," said BlackBerry Chief Operation Officer Marty Beard on a
conference call with media. "And a cloud version really enables
us to broaden our footprint."
The new cloud-based offering, unveiled at the Mobile World
Congress in Barcelona on Monday, will be offered to customers
later this month.
India's Essar Group, a conglomerate with more than 60,000
employees spread across over two dozen countries, has signed up
for a trial of the cloud-based version.
Beard said BlackBerry is seeing growing demand from smaller
companies for cloud-based device management offerings, but is
also getting demand from larger companies that have certain
divisions or groups that need cloud-based capabilities.
"This is definitely not just an offering for the small- and
medium-sized businesses, but something we think larger companies
will be interested in as well."
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)