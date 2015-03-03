RPT-UPDATE 1-U.S. watchdog chairman defends new broadband regulations

(Repeats to additional clients; no change in text.)
* Chairman says FCC will be flexible, pragmatic on web rules
* U.S. broadband providers to be regulated more closely
* Europe also working on net neutrality policy
* U.S. to hold next spectrum auction in Q1 2016
By Leila Abboud and Alina Selyukh
BARCELONA/WASHINGTON, March 3 New rules to
tighten regulation of U.S. broadband providers are not too
invasive and are needed to defend consumers' interests and
openness on the internet, the chairman of the U.S.
telecommunications industry watchdog said on Tuesday.
Some telecom and cable companies exaggerated when they
complained the moves would harm them or cripple innovation on
the web, Tom Wheeler, the head of the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission (FCC), said at the Mobile World
Congress in Barcelona.
Last Thursday, U.S. regulators approved the strictest-ever
rules on internet providers, who in turn pledged to battle the
new restrictions in the courts and Congress, saying they would
discourage investment and stifle innovation.
The new policy reclassifies broadband, both fixed and
mobile, as a more heavily regulated "telecommunications
service", more like a traditional telephone service.
The rules aimed to protect "net neutrality", Wheeler said,
referring to the concept that all traffic on the internet must
be treated equally regardless of content or source.
"One of the tragedies" of the debate has been people
invoking "imaginary horribles", he said, adding that the FCC
would not interfere in telecom or cable groups' businesses.
"There are only four rules in here, plus the yardstick for
us to judge what is just and reasonable," said Wheeler.
"There are no broad strokes ordering companies on how to do
things. We want network operators to be as innovative as
possible, and have revenue streams from consumer services that
are unchanged so they can invest and build better networks."
Wheeler said the FCC would look at issues on a case-by-case
basis, acting as a referee to ensure that the internet remained
open and free.
Net neutrality has become a hot button issue in recent years
because of disputes between network operators and
bandwidth-hungry services such as Google's YouTube and
Netflix and attempts by some telecom and cable
companies to block services like Skype and Facebook's
Whatsapp.
SPECIALISED SERVICES
Wheeler showed an audience that included executives from
AT&T a slide with the main points of the rules passed last
Thursday.
Internet providers will be banned from blocking or slowing
any traffic and from striking deals with content companies,
known as paid prioritisation, for smoother delivery of traffic
to consumers.
But telecom and cable groups will still be able to set aside
capacity for so-called "specialised services" - providing
connectivity to a smart metre or connected car for example - as
long as they do not disadvantage normal internet services for
homes and businesses.
That exception is important to industry because they think
such services could one day be a big earner as everyday objects
are increasingly connected to the web.
European policy makers are working on a net neutrality law
as well, which could be finalised this spring. The chief
executives of Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom have
urged a similar pragmatic, flexible approach to "specialised
services" as the FCC.
The European Parliament, which passed net neutrality rules
last April and are being negotiated with member states, tried to
build in protections to ensure that specialised services do not
become a loophole for industry to exploit. But those are likely
to be watered down in the final version of the law, experts say,
under pressure from industry.
Separately, Wheeler said the U.S. will hold its next
spectrum auction in first quarter of next year.
"We will hold for the first time in the world an incentive
auction in which we seek to buy back 600 megahertz spectrum from
broadcasters and repackage it to sell to the wireless industry,"
he said.
