UPDATE 1-Samsung unveils sleek new Galaxy phones to take on Apple

* New Galaxy S6 sports sleek metallic look
* Boasts battery and charging innovations
* Price and debut markets not disclosed
* Key launch in fight to stay No.1 vs Apple
By Se Young Lee and Harro Ten Wolde
SEOUL/BARCELONA, March 1 Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd unveiled its latest Galaxy S smartphones
featuring a slim body made from aircraft-grade metal, in a bid
to reclaim the throne of undisputed global smartphone leader
from Apple Inc.
Designed from scratch in an operation dubbed "Project Zero",
the Galaxy S6 and its curved-edges variant are critical for
Samsung's plans to reverse plunging smartphone revenues that led
to its first annual earnings fall in three years in 2014.
By some estimates, Apple surpassed Samsung as the world's
biggest smartphone maker late last year, selling a record 74.5
million iPhones in the December quarter on the back of the
success of its big-screen iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.
Samsung's previous flagship Galaxy S5 was outsold in its
second full month of global sales by Apple's older iPhone 5S,
according to researcher Counterpoint.
The South Korean giant begins its fight-back on April 10
when the revamped Galaxy phones, unveiled at the Mobile World
Congress in Barcelona on Sunday, hit the market in one of the
most important product launches in the company's history.
"We listen to our customers and we learn from our missteps,"
J.K. Shin, Samsung's president and chief executive told a packed
hall in Barcelona's convention centre.
"I may not be the best public speaker. That is because my
first language is engineering," he said.
Samsung is yet to disclose pricing or where the phones will
appear first but said on Sunday that the phone will go on sale
in 20 countries.
Stand-out features include casing made from light-weight
metal used in airplanes, a step up from the plastic that
disappointed many critics of the S5, and Corning Inc's
Gorilla Glass on both front and back.
The Galaxy S6 upgrades the previous version's camera and
screen, and strips out many of Samsung's unpopular in-house
software apps that infuriated users by gobbling memory. It and
the Galaxy S6 Edge will also be powered by Samsung's new 64-bit,
14-nanometer Exynos processors, analysts said.
"This offers the promise of delivering better overall
margins for Samsung and, in time, differentiated performance
from rivals, as Apple has achieved" with their own chip used in
iPhones, said Ian Fogg, an analyst at IHS Technology.
"But it's a high-risk, high-reward strategy," he added.
In its previous Galaxy phones Samsung used a processor from
Qualcomm.
The phones are also the first from Samsung to support
wireless charging as a standard feature. In another departure,
they have non-removable batteries to make them slimmer. To
compensate for the lack of interchangeable batteries, Samsung
says a 10-minute charge by cord gives four hours of power.
Samsung is also touting the Galaxy S6's compatibility with a
new mobile payments system it is preparing to launch in the
United States and South Korea in the second half of this year,
using the technology of recently acquired startup LoopPay.
The system, in partnership with major U.S. banks and credit
card companies including Visa and MasterCard, will
allow users to make mobile payments through magnetic strip-card
readers without an external accessory needed for other models.
The rival Apple Pay system, launched in the United States in
September and rapidly winning retailer support, requires
merchants to install near-field card readers, limiting its reach
as contactless credit cards have been slow to take off there.
The new Samsung flagships will also come with free two-year,
115-gigabyte cloud storage through Microsoft Corp's
OneDrive, suggesting improved relations between the firms after
they settled a patent dispute last month.
