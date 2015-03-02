UPDATE 3-Samsung unveils sleek new Galaxy phones to battle Apple

* New Galaxy S6 sports sleek metallic look
* Boasts battery and charging innovations
* Samsung shares hit near 9-mth high on mobile hopes
* Key launch in fight to stay No.1 vs Apple
(Updates with Samsung's closing share price, graphic link)
By Se Young Lee and Harro Ten Wolde
SEOUL/BARCELONA, March 2 South Korea's Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd unveiled its latest Galaxy S
smartphones, featuring a slim body made from aircraft-grade
metal, in a bid to reclaim the throne of undisputed global
smartphone leader from Apple Inc.
Designed from scratch in an operation dubbed "Project Zero",
the Galaxy S6 and its curved-edges variant are critical for
Samsung's plans to reverse plunging smartphone revenues that led
to its first annual earnings fall in three years in 2014.
A warm initial reception sent Samsung shares on Monday to
their highest in nearly nine months. Some technology
publications described the phones as Samsung's best-looking to
date after its previous flagship device, the Galaxy S5, failed
to impress.
The shares closed up 4.9 percent, outperforming a 0.6
percent rise for the broader market.
"We listen to our customers and we learn from our missteps,"
J.K. Shin, Samsung's mobile chief, told a packed hall in
Barcelona ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress trade show,
where the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 edge were unveiled on
Sunday.
By some estimates, arch-rival Apple surpassed Samsung as the
world's top smartphone maker in the fourth quarter, with record
sales of the big-screen iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.
Samsung begins its fight-back on April 10 when the revamped
Galaxy phones go on sale in 20 countries in one of the most
important product launches in the company's history.
Stand-out features include a casing made from light-weight
metal used in airplanes, a step up from the plastic that
disappointed many critics of the S5, and Corning Inc's
Gorilla Glass on both front and back.
In addition to camera and screen upgrades, Samsung stripped
out many of its unpopular in-house apps that infuriated users by
gobbling up memory. The new phones will be powered by Samsung's
own 64-bit, 14-nanometer Exynos processors, a departure from its
previous reliance on Qualcomm Inc's chips.
In another departure, batteries in the new phones cannot be
replaced. To compensate, the devices are the first from Samsung
to support wireless charging without a dedicated accessory and
can also get four hours of power with a 10-minute charge by
cord.
Samsung is also touting the Galaxy S6's compatibility with a
new mobile payments system it is preparing to launch in the
United States and South Korea in the second half of this year.
The system, in partnership with major U.S. banks and credit
card companies including Visa and MasterCard, will
allow users to make mobile payments through magnetic strip-card
readers without an external accessory needed for other models.
The rival Apple Pay system, launched in the United States in
September and rapidly winning retailer support, requires
merchants to install near-field card readers, limiting its reach
as contactless credit cards have been slow to take off there.
(Editing by Tony Munroe, Susan Fenton, Kenneth Maxwell and
Kavita Chandran)