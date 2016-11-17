Free mobile service FreedomPop enters refurbished phone market

| BARCELONA
BARCELONA Nov 17 FreedomPop, a U.S.-based free
mobile phone service provider, plans to begin selling
refurbished, used smartphones in several American and European
markets for a fraction of the cost of new handsets.
FreedomPop said it will sell used smartphones at up to 80
percent off the manufacturer's suggested retail prices initially
the United States, Britain, Mexico and Spain.
The Los Angeles-based company, backed by top venture
capitalists, said it aims to make in-roads into the highly
fragmented used-phone market by creating FreedomShop, a
centralised market for certified, pre-owned smartphones.
FreedomShop will compete with marketplaces for used
electronics on eBay or Amazon.com by offering
more than 100 different models from brands including Apple
, Samsung and LG Electronics.
Globally, consumers are expected to trade in more than 120
million phones next year, generating wholesale revenue of around
$17 billion, the company said, citing data from Deloitte Global.
Deloitte estimates that the refurbished phone market is
growing four to five times faster than the sluggish new phone
market, which market research firm Gartner estimates will grow a
modest 1.6 percent in 2016 to 1.5 billion units.
FreedomPop said it has established relationships with more
than 200 refurbished smart phone suppliers stretching from
multi-billion dollar logistics players that manage trade-in
programs for U.S. carriers to small family-run wholesalers.
It said it will offer consumers a 30-day "no questions
asked" money-back guarantee for phones bought from it.
To date, FreedomPop primarily offers various free mobile
voice and data packages in the United States and Britain.
It also recently entered the Mexican market through a deal
with pay TV joint venture Dish Mexico.
Since its founding in 2012, FreedomPop has raised $109
million in funding from leading venture capital firms including
LetterOne, Mangrove Capital, DCM, Partech, Intel Capital, Axiata
and Atomico.
(Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Keith Weir)