UK dials up "virtual doctors" in big telehealth push

* UK second only to U.S. in adopting telehealth technology
* Wants 100,000 on telehealth in 2013 and 3 mln in 5 years
* Tech and telecoms firms eye $23 billion market by 2017
* Debate among doctors on size of clinical benefits
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Dec 6 Shirley Silvers thinks the
"virtual doctor" who monitors her chronic lung condition via
mobile phone is wonderful.
"It is like having my doctor sitting on my sofa," said the
64-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent in central England, explaining
how her temperature, oxygen levels and sputum colour - a
barometer for infection - are now checked daily from home.
She sends her readings by text message and gets a reply
within minutes, removing the need for regular trips to the
doctor.
British health minister Jeremy Hunt is equally enthusiastic.
He announced plans in November to roll out telehealth to
100,000 people with long-term conditions in 2013 and have 3
million on the system by 2017.
It will make Britain second only to the United States as an
adopter of technology to monitor patients at home, luring
technology and telecoms firms looking for somewhere to test
ideas in a global market that may soon be worth tens of billions
of dollars.
Remote monitoring has the potential to save money by keeping
people like Silvers - who suffers from chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease (COPD) - healthy and out of hospital.
Indeed, the department of health claims it could save up to
1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) over five years.
Savings of that scale are hard to ignore in an age of
austerity, and other governments across Europe are also
exploring the concept.
A range of options are now available to keep tabs on
patients at a distance, including home health computers,
smartphone applications and video check-ups, while more
futuristic projects involve wiring homes with sensors to feed
medical and behavioural data to a central server.
NOT A PANACEA
But telehealth is not a panacea - and a fierce debate has
sprung up in Britain since the government outlined results a
year ago from the world's largest telehealth trial, involving
6,000 patients, which triggered its commitment to the concept.
"Headline" data highlighted by officials from the so-called
Whole System Demonstrator programme suggested that using
telehealth could cut emergency admissions to hospitals by 20
percent and slash mortality rates by 45 percent.
Those reductions, however, were relative - in other words,
how much better patients on telehealth fared compared with those
on standard care.
When detailed results were published in June, the absolute
reduction in mortality came in at a less compelling 3.7 percent,
representing 59 lives saved among the 3,000 patients on
telehealth who were followed for 12 months.
What is more, researchers wrote in the British Medical
Journal that the positive findings could have arisen by chance
and the scale of potential cost savings was unclear.
Other research paints a mixed picture.
Some studies looking at specific diseases like heart failure
and diabetes have made a strong case for telehealth, but a
200-patient U.S. study published earlier this year in the
Archives of Internal Medicine linked telehealth to more deaths,
for unknown reasons.
The muddy picture probably reflects the interplay of
multiple factors and indicates that telehealth cannot be viewed
in isolation, since overall management of patients is likely to
be just as important as use of technology, if not more so.
That makes integrating technical solutions within care
systems a key challenge for firms in the telehealth space.
"To make telemedicine truly work you need to have an
integrated offering that has technology which stands alongside
traditional delivery of healthcare," said Christian Mazzi, a
partner with consultancy Bain & Co.
$23 BILLION MARKET
With mobile technology now cheap enough and good enough to
monitor patients at home and offer consultations over the
Internet, Mazzi believes telehealth's time has finally arrived
and the British commitment is an important stimulus in Europe.
"Putting incentives and structures in place is beginning to
remove some of the barriers to a broader roll out," he said.
Many players, from medical equipment firms to developers of
smartphone apps, are already vying for a piece of a market that
has been talked about for 20 years but is now finally gaining
momentum.
According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, the worldwide market
for mobile communications and devices used in healthcare will
reach about $23 billion by 2017, up from $4.5 billion forecast
for next year.
Telecom operators will be the biggest winners, grabbing
roughly half of those sales, which explains their growing focus
on healthcare.
The balance will be shared by a raft of other companies,
such as General Electric, Microsoft, Cisco
, Intel, Philips, Siemens
and Bosch.
The clinical data may not be as clear as some would like -
and winning doctors' acceptance may be a challenge - but
companies are honing arguments to show how telehealth can help
put a lid on costs that would otherwise spiral out of control.
It makes sense, too, for former bakery assistant Silvers,
who has not had a chest infection for nearly a year since
starting on her telehealth adventure.