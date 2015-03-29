Interoute eyes roll-up of European and U.S. cloud network firms

| FRANKFURT, March 30
Britain's Interoute, a
high-capacity data network and corporate cloud services
provider, is taking on new private equity investors to fund
acquisitions across Europe and the United States, the company
said on Monday.
Aleph Capital Partners, a UK investment firm headed by
former Goldman Sachs European private equity investment chief
Hugues Lepic, and Crestview Partners, a U.S. private equity firm
founded by ex-Goldman colleagues, have agreed to buy a 30
percent stake in London-based Interoute.
The value of the investment was undisclosed, but Aleph is
chartered to make investments that range from 100 million to 400
million euros. The deal is expected to close in April, it said.
The investment, Aleph's first since it was set up two years
ago, is a share purchase deal to buy out shareholder Emirates
International Telecommunications (EIT), part of a
conglomerate owned by the ruler of Dubai, which has been looking
to pare debt. Privately held Interoute is
majority-owned by Switzerland's Sandoz Family Foundation.
Interoute said the new financing would allow it to build out
its network of datacentres and cloud computing services linking
around 124 cities across Europe, as it seeks to more than double
revenue to 1 billion euros in five years.
"This change in the shareholder structure means that instead
of being considered potential prey, we can now turn to being one
of the predators," Interoute Chief Executive Gareth Williams
said in a phone interview.
The pan-European network operator aims to consolidate highly
fragmented markets where national datacentre players have arisen
in recent years amid spiralling corporate demand for cloud-based
Internet services and tight local controls over data transfer.
The London-based company said it had 425 million in revenue
in 2014, up 2 percent from the year earlier. Core earnings rose
slightly to 93 million euros, while free cash flow grew to $25
million, reversing a shortfall of 20 million euros in 2013.
Currently, around 25 percent of European data traffic flow
over its networks and datacentres in 24 countries. It also has
datacentres in key Asian and U.S. locations.
Sixty percent of revenue comes from providing computing,
voice and video communications services over its networks to
corporate customers such as the European football association
and Coca-Cola.
The other 40 percent comes from its older business
wholesaling raw network capacity to interconnect European
telecom network operators and Internet services such as Google
and Facebook.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)