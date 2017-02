WASHINGTON Aug 30 A unit of Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY.N) has won a contract valued at up to $595 million over five years to develop a new simulation framework system for the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency, the Defense Department said Tuesday.

The work will be performed by Teledyne Brown Engineering primarily in Huntsville, Alabama, through Sept. 1, 2016, an item in the Pentagon's contract digest said. (Reporting by Jim Wolf; Editing by Gary Hill)