BRIEF-Teledyne Technologies to amend loan agreements dated Oct 22

BRIEF-Bright Horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
* Bright horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
Nov 22 Teledyne Technologies Inc : * On November 21, co entered into agreements that amend loan agreements, dated
October 22, 2012 - SEC filing * Amendment extends maturity date of the term loans from October 22, 2015 to
March 1, 2019 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Bright horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
* Identified source of process release that occurred April 11 at our midwest plant and has made necessary repairs
* Expects EBITDA for quarter to be approximately $17 million, which is lower than its original guidance