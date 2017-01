SAO PAULO Oct 18 Telefónica Brasil plans to diversify sources of revenue, continue to cut costs and optimize investments in 4G and 5G networks, chief executive Amos Genish said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in São Paulo, Genish said the carrier will focus strongly on digital services such as cloud computing, which have been growing at double-digit rates. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)