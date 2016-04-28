Telefonica Brasil sees upside from concession talks, understands delay

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
SAO PAULO, April 28 Any result of negotiations with Brazilian regulators to renew fixed-line telephone concessions is likely to be better than the current arrangement, Telefonica Brasil Chief Executive Amos Genish told analysts on a Thursday earnings call.
The sticking point in discussions has been valuing legacy assets that the government would grant to operators in exchange for commitments to invest more in broadband for remote regions, Genish said, adding that it "makes sense" to delay any decision until the end of the year. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.