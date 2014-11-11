Telefonica Brasil posts 35 percent rise in net profit

SAO PAULO Nov 11 Brazilian phone company
Telefonica Brasil lifted third-quarter net profit by
35 percent from a year earlier to 1.022 billion reais ($400
million), according to a securities filing.
Net profit at the Brazilian business of Spain's Telefonica
beat an average estimate of 932 million reais in a
Reuters survey of analysts.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation, rose 7 percent to 2.548 billion reais, in line
with forecasts.
($1 = 2.55 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by
David Goodman)