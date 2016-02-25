版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 26日 星期五 00:42 BJT

Telefonica Brasil sees cost savings on track despite downturn

SAO PAULO Feb 25 Telefonica Brasil SA's cost savings from the acquisition of broadband provider GVT are on track despite an ongoing economic recession, Chief Executive Amos Genish told analysts on an earnings call on Thursday. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

