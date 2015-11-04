UPDATE 1-Telefonica Brasil misses profit estimates on debt expenses

(Adds details of earnings)
SAO PAULO Nov 4 Telefonica Brasil SA
, Brazil's biggest telecommunications company by
revenue, reported a larger-than-expected 16 percent drop in
third-quarter net income due to weak sales growth and rising
debt-servicing expenses.
The local unit of Spain's Telefonica SA reported a
third-quarter profit of 886 million reais ($233 million) in a
Wednesday securities filing. The result was worse than an
average estimate of 1.017 billion reais in a Reuters survey of
analysts.
Net revenue rose 5 percent, about half of consumer inflation
in the period, as both fixed-line and mobile sales stagnated due
to Brazil's worst recession in 25 years.
Provisions for bad consumer debts jumped 28 percent from a
year earlier to 349 million reais, or about 3 percent of sales.
The company kept a tight lid on other operating costs, with
personnel and administrative costs rising just 4 percent and
commercial expenses rising 5 percent.
Financial expenses jumped 26 percent, however, due to a
sharp currency swing and rising interest rates.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization rose 4 percent to 3.179 billion reais, in line with
an average estimate of 3.175 billion reais in the Reuters poll.
Telefonica Brasil reported its earnings from a year ago
consolidated with recently acquired broadband provider GVT SA.
($1 = 3.799 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by James Dalgleish)