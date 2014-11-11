UPDATE 1-Telefonica Brasil profit rises on cost controls

(Adds consumer confidence, operating costs)
SAO PAULO Nov 11 Telefonica Brasil
posted a larger-than-expected 35 percent rise in third-quarter
profit as the company clamped down on costs in the face of
stagnant sales.
Net profit at the Brazilian division of Spain's Telefonica
rose to 1.022 billion reais ($400 million), according
to a securities filing, beating an average estimate of 932
million reais in a Reuters survey of analysts.
Revenue rose 1 percent from a year earlier as high inflation
and meager job growth dragged the confidence of Brazilian
consumers to a five-year low.
Telefonica Brasil trimmed operating costs 1 percent from a
year earlier, when its new pay-TV service pushed up spending on
advertising, sales and programming.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose 7 percent from a year earlier to 2.548 billion
reais, in line with forecasts.
($1 = 2.55 Brazilian reais)
