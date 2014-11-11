UPDATE 1-Telefonica Brasil profit rises on cost controls

(Adds consumer confidence, operating costs)

SAO PAULO Nov 11 Telefonica Brasil posted a larger-than-expected 35 percent rise in third-quarter profit as the company clamped down on costs in the face of stagnant sales.

Net profit at the Brazilian division of Spain's Telefonica rose to 1.022 billion reais ($400 million), according to a securities filing, beating an average estimate of 932 million reais in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Revenue rose 1 percent from a year earlier as high inflation and meager job growth dragged the confidence of Brazilian consumers to a five-year low.

Telefonica Brasil trimmed operating costs 1 percent from a year earlier, when its new pay-TV service pushed up spending on advertising, sales and programming.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7 percent from a year earlier to 2.548 billion reais, in line with forecasts.

($1 = 2.55 Brazilian reais)