UPDATE 1-Telefonica Brasil profit nearly triples on tower sales, cost cuts

SAO PAULO, April 27 Telefonica Brasil SA
said on Wednesday it nearly tripled first-quarter net
income from a year ago as the country's biggest
telecommunications company sold cell towers and cut costs after
acquiring broadband provider GVT.
Profit rose to 1.218 billion reais ($346 million), it said
in a securities filing, beating an average forecast of 1.1
billion reais in a Reuters poll of analysts. Excluding the tower
sales, net income doubled to 879 million reais.
Sales edged up less than 1 percent as Brazilians' disposable
income suffered in the worst recession in decades and nearly 10
percent inflation in the past 12 months, the company said.
Management squeezed spending to extract more profits, lowering
operating costs by 2 percent excluding the effect of the tower
sale, it added.
Nearly nine months into the integration of GVT, recurring
cost savings from the deal are in line with expectations,
Telefonica Brasil said in an analysts' presentation filed to
regulators on Wednesday.
Earlier in April, Chief Executive Amos Genish said the
company had achieved about 30 percent of the savings forecast in
2015.
First-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization rose 24 percent to 3.789 billion reais, beating
an average estimate of 3.3 billion reais.
($1 = 3.52 Brazilian reais)
