Telefonica Brasil cost-cutting on track for best-case savings -CEO

SAO PAULO Nov 5 Telefonica Brasil SA , Brazil's biggest telecommunications company, is on track for cost savings outlined in its best-case scenario as it consolidates the takeover of broadband provider GVT SA, Chief Executive Officer Amos Genish said on Thursday.

In July, Genish said the company expected operational gains of up to 16.2 billion reais ($4.3 billion) from the deal, along with tax savings of 5.9 billion reais. ($1 = 3.78 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes)