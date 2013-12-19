版本:
Spain's Telefonica says has no agreement with Blackrock over Telecom Italia

MADRID Dec 19 Spain's telecommunications group Telefonica on Thursday said it had no agreement with U.S. investment fund Blackrock over Telecom Italia .

The Spanish group also said it had neither bought nor had any plans to buy any shares with voting rights in Telecom Italia.
