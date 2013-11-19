Telefonica starts marketing perpetual sterling hybrid bond issue

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - Telefonica Europe has hired a group of banks to manage the sale of an undated sterling deeply subordinated fixed rate benchmark bond issue, a lead manager for the deal said on Tuesday.
The deal is expected to be priced today. The lead managers are taking orders from investors at initial price thoughts of low 7%.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Lloyds, Mizuho, Mitsubishi UFJ, RBS and Santander are managing the sale.
The issue is expected to be rated Ba1/BB+/BBB-, and is senior only to ordinary shares. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Helend Durand, Julian Baker)
April 13 In the face of shareholder criticism, Credit Suisse said its top officers had proposed reducing the bonuses they would get by 40 percent from the bank's original recommendation.
