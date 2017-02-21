Telefonica Brasil meets profit estimates on strict cost controls

SAO PAULO Feb 21 Telefonica Brasil SA
, the country's biggest telephone carrier, said on
Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income came in line with
estimates because of cost and expense controls that helped
offset tepid revenue growth.
Profit rose 9 percent to 1.21 billion reais ($391 million)
from the same period a year earlier, according to a securities
filing. The number was in line with the average consensus
estimate of 1.21 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization, a
gauge of profitability known as EBITDA, rose 5.6 percent to 3.62
billion reais in the quarter, slightly above the 3.61 billion
reais consensus estimate for the indicator.
($1 = 3.0949 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)