Telefonica Brasil focused on mobile data margins

SAO PAULO May 10 Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil plans to maintain the profitability of its mobile broadband services instead of trying to compete on prices, Executive Director Paulo Cesar Teixeira told analysts on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica posted lower-than-expected first-quarter profit due to the cost of integrating a major acquisition that made it the country's largest wireless operator.

