Telefonica Brasil profit slips 1.3 pct

SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Telefonica Brasil
, which runs Brazil's largest mobile phone carrier,
said on Thursday its fourth-quarter profit fell 1.3 percent, as
declining revenue from fixed-line services partially
overshadowed expense controls.
The São Paulo-based company, which is the unit of the
Spanish telecommunications giant Telefonica, earned
1.462 billion reais ($848 million) in the quarter, down from
1.482 billion reais a year earlier.
The company's net income beat analysts' estimates of a 1.212
billion reais profit in a Reuters survey. Compared with the
third quarter, net income jumped 9.8 percent as operating
expenses fell and the company managed to dilute the costs of
fixed assets more rapidly than expected.
Fixed-line revenue fell 3.8 percent from a year earlier,
capping the impact of a 10.5 percent surge in revenue from
cellphone users, the company said in a securities filing.
Revenue from financial investments went up, while operating
costs rose at half the pace of the nation's inflation rate.
In an encouraging sign, average revenue per user rose
2.9 percent sequentially. The industry has been
reeling from a steady slide in ARPU, as the indicator
is known, as the fastest inflation in seven years forced
consumers to cut back on services spending such as
telecommunications.
On a year-on-year basis, mobile ARPU fell 3.3
percent.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA,
climbed 6.4 percent to 3.308 billion reais on a year-on-year
basis. On a sequential basis, EBITDA jumped 17.1 percent.
Telefonica's fourth-quarter EBITDA beat analyst estimates by
an average 18 percent.
According to the company, rising data services revenue
helped lift EBITDA from the same quarter a year earlier, though
growth was capped by a jump in the cost of services rendered.
The sale of unspecified assets and a staff reshuffling a year
earlier also bolstered operational results.