Telefonica Brasil sets new timeline for share offering

SAO PAULO, April 8 Telefonica Brasil SA plans to distribute a new share offering on April 28, according to a new prospectus published on Wednesday, pushing back the timeline by nearly two weeks after a review by securities regulator CVM.

The company and advising banks plan to wrap up their roadshow and price the offering on April 27. The new shares are set to start trading on Sao Paulo's stock exchange on April 29. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
