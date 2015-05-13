Telefonica Brasil says rivals more interested in consolidation

SAO PAULO May 13 Telefonica Brasil SA
may be the mobile operator with the least interest in
a consolidation of the Brazilian market, a senior executive said
on Wednesday, signaling little enthusiasm for a potential
mega-deal that seems to have lost momentum.
"Our market position keeps getting stronger," said Chief
Financial Officer Alberto Horcajo on a call with journalists.
"So if we can keep our clients and win new ones, what's the
sense in paying to buy a new client base from someone without
our strengths?"
Rival telecom Oi SA hired investment bank BTG
Pactual last year to negotiate a possible deal to buy mobile
carrier TIM Participações and split it three ways
with Telefonica and America Movil SAB.
