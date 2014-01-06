Spain's Telefonica denies preparing joint bid for TIM Brasil

MADRID Jan 6 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica
said on Monday it was not part of a vehicle studying a
potential joint offer for Brazilian wireless operator TIM
Brasil, a unit of Telecom Italia, and had no details
of such a deal.
Telefonica owns 15 percent of Telecom Italia and has a stake
in another Brazilian mobile network, Vivo.
An Italian newspaper reported last week that Telefonica was
looking to set up a vehicle with rivals America Movil
and Oi to take over TIM Brasil and break it up.
Telefonica said in a statement to Spain's stock market
regulator it was analysing the possibility of taking legal
action after recent "unreasonable" remedies imposed by Brazil's
anti-trust body CADE.