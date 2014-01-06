版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 6日 星期一 14:57 BJT

Spain's Telefonica denies preparing joint bid for TIM Brasil

MADRID Jan 6 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Monday it was not part of a vehicle studying a potential joint offer for Brazilian wireless operator TIM Brasil, a unit of Telecom Italia, and had no details of such a deal.

Telefonica owns 15 percent of Telecom Italia and has a stake in another Brazilian mobile network, Vivo.

An Italian newspaper reported last week that Telefonica was looking to set up a vehicle with rivals America Movil and Oi to take over TIM Brasil and break it up.

Telefonica said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator it was analysing the possibility of taking legal action after recent "unreasonable" remedies imposed by Brazil's anti-trust body CADE.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐