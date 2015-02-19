Brazil regulator reaches preliminary accord to clear Telefonica-GVT deal

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
SAO PAULO Feb 19 Brazil's antitrust regulator has reached a preliminary deal with Telefonica SA and the local broadband unit of Vivendi SA that could clear the way for their merger, according to a note published in the official gazette on Wednesday.
The board of anti-monopoly watchdog Cade will decide whether to accept the findings of a preliminary technical report that said the companies had agreed "to adopt measures to effectively assure supply, quality and competitive prices for fixed-line telephone, broadband internet and pay-TV markets."
Telefonica reached a deal with Vivendi in September to pay 7.2 billion euros for Brazilian broadband unit GVT. Cade said the takeover would lead to elevated market concentration in parts of the state of Sao Paulo, but the technical report found minimal risk of higher prices.
The terms of Cade's preliminary accord with the companies involved will remain confidential until a final ruling, which could set off more merger talks in Brazil.
Telefonica is waiting for the GVT deal to clear before it moves ahead on a possible joint offer with Oi SA and America Movil SAB to buy and split up rival wireless carrier TIM Participações SA , a person with knowledge of the talks told Reuters last month. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab