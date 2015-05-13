UPDATE 1-Telefonica Brasil profit slips on weak demand, financial expenses

(Adds earnings data, context)
SAO PAULO May 13 Brazilian phone company
Telefonica Brasil SA reported a 12 percent drop in
first-quarter profit from a year earlier due to stagnant revenue
and rising financial expenses.
Net income fell to 580 million reais ($191 million),
according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
Few analysts had given forecasts for the company's earnings.
To prevent conflicts of interest, several bank analysts
suspended coverage as their companies were hired for a share
offering to fund Telefonica Brasil's acquisition of broadband
provider GVT.
A sharp slowdown in Brazil continued to weigh on earnings,
as mobile revenue rose 8 percent, in line with consumer prices
over the past year, but fixed-line services fell 4 percent due
to disconnected landlines and flat broadband subscriptions.
The Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica said
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
was little changed from a year earlier at 2.569 billion reais.
Rising interest rates and a sharp tumble in Brazil's
currency, the real, more than doubled net financial
expenses to 218 million reais.
($1 = 3.04 reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W
Simon)