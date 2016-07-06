Telefonica Brasil sees digital revenue outpacing overall sales growth

| SAO PAULO, July 6
SAO PAULO, July 6 Telefonica Brasil SA
, the country's largest telecom operator, sees revenue
from digital services growing faster than overall sales as the
company moves away from a model based on offering voice and
internet connection.
The Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica SA says
revenue from digital services including video streaming and
cloud storage already represented 1.9 billion reais ($569.24
million) in 2015, or about 5 percent of net revenue.
That reflects rapid growth for a segment that "started from
scratch" less than three years ago, according to Ricardo
Sanfelice, the division's recently appointed vice president.
If trends continue, voice revenue should continue shrinking
as a share of revenue from around half currently to about a
quarter of sales in five years, Sanfelice told Reuters in a
telephone interview.
Digital services at Telefonica Brasil grew 15 percent last
year, he said, outpacing overall revenue growth of 5 percent.
Although he declined to give firm forecasts, Sanfelice said
"there is no reason" for digital services not to keep expanding
at the same pace.
Last week Telefonica Brasil announced the creation of a
specific division to develop services including music streaming,
cloud storage and data protection applications for personal and
corporate users.
The division also invests in startup companies linked to the
telecom sector, giving them $50,000 and business support to
develop new ideas, Sanfelice said. Telefonica is currently
investing in 13 Brazilian startups with an eye on growing sales
from innovation.
The focus on digital services follows high-profile criticism
from Telefonica Brasil Chief Executive Amos Genish aimed at tech
companies offering over-the-top services using telecom networks
without facing the regulatory burden on operators in Brazil.
Genish had especially harsh words last year for messaging
app Whatsapp, owned by parent company Facebook Inc, which
he accused of competing with traditional text-messaging services
while using cell numbers paid for by operators' regulatory fees.
($1 = 3.3378 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Tom Brown)