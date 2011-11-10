Telefonica Brasil Q3 profit up 6.6 pct y/y

SAO PAULO Nov 10 Brazilian phone company
Telefonica Brasil (VIVT4.SA) said on Thursday third-quarter net
income rose 6.6 percent from a year earlier to 1.33 billion
reais ($749 million).
The Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) booked
results above expectations of 1.24 billion reais in net income,
according to the average forecast of six analysts in a Reuters
poll. [ID:nN1E79P2FY]
Earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and
amortization, an indication of a company's cash generation
known as EBITDA, fell 0.8 percent from a year ago to 2.82
billion reais, below a forecast of 2.99 billion reais.
($1 = 1.775 reais)
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by
Brad Haynes and Luciana Lopez)