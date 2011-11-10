UPDATE 2-Telefonica Brasil Q3 margins slip, shares follow

* Telefonica shares worst on bourse as profitability dips

By Brad Haynes and Sergio Spagnuolo

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 Shares of phone company Telefonica Brasil (VIVT4.SA) tumbled on Thursday as the company ramped up spending to fend off rivals, eroding third-quarter profit margins.

The Brazilian affiliate of Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) said in a securities filing that net income for the period rose 7 percent from a year earlier to 1.33 billion reais ($749 million), beating analyst expectations in a Reuters survey. [ID:nN1E79P2FY]

But profit margins suffered from fierce competition as Telefonica rolled out new products and promotions to grow its market share with a booming Brazilian middle class spending more on smart phones and broadband Internet.

Telefonica shares dropped 3.7 percent in afternoon trade -- the worst performer on the Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which gained 0.4 percent -- extending losses after executives told analysts to expect continued cost pressures through year-end.

Telefonica has been a favorite analyst pick, gaining 30 percent this year as the Bovespa has lost 17 percent; but the results showed the rising cost of facing down local units of Telecom Italia (TIMP3.SA)(TLIT.MI) and Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMX.N) (AMXL.MX).

Earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization, an indication of a company's cash generation known as EBITDA, slipped 0.8 percent from a year before to 2.82 billion reais, below a forecast of 2.99 billion reais.

Telefonica's EBITDA as a share of net revenue, a gauge of profitability known as its EBITDA margin, slipped 1.8 percentage points from a year earlier to 34.2 percent, as the company launched new products to fend off rivals.

The company's market share and revenue remained solid, as its growing customer base in the wireless, broadband and television segments helped offset declining fixed-line subscriptions.

Analysts say the company has yet to reap cost savings of more than $5 billion from the integration of fixed-line Telesp and wireless Vivo units. [ID:nN1E79P2FY] (Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)