Telefonica Brasil preps $4 bln rights issue for Thursday -sources

NEW YORK, March 25 Telefonica Brasil SA
plans to raise up to $4 billion in fresh capital
through a rights issue that will be announced as early as
Thursday, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told
Reuters.
The sources, who requested anonymity because the deal
remains private, said Spain's Telefonica SA will
subscribe $2.8 billion of the rights issue, with the rest placed
with investors. Pricing of the issue is planned for April 16,
the first source said, adding that Telefonica Brasil hired as
many as 14 banks to handle the transaction.
Representatives at Telefonica Brasil and Telefonica in Spain
declined to comment. Telefonica Brasil said on Friday it would
hold a public share offering to buy the local broadband unit of
Vivendi SA known as GVT.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo and Andres Gonzalez in Madrid)