UPDATE 1-Telefonica Brasil preps $4 bln rights issue for Thursday -sources

(Adds detail of Cade decision)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Leonardo Goy
NEW YORK/BRASILIA, March 25 Telefonica Brasil SA
plans to raise up to $4 billion in fresh capital
through a rights issue that will be announced as early as
Thursday to buy local broadband provider GVT, two sources with
direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
On Wednesday Telefonica Brasil received the go-ahead from
Brazil's anti-trust watchdog Cade for the 7.2 billion euro
($7.79 billion) acquisition of local broadband unit of Vivendi
SA known as GVT.
Cade said the deal is dependent on certain conditions being
met. These include the sale by Spanish parent company Telefonica
SA of its stake in Telecom Italia, which owns
rival Brazilian mobile operator Tim Participacoes SA.
The sources, who requested anonymity because the deal
remains private, said Spain's Telefonica SA will buy
$2.8 billion of the rights issue, with the rest placed with
investors. Pricing of the issue is planned for April 16, the
first source said, adding that Telefonica Brasil hired as many
as 14 banks to handle the transaction.
Representatives at Telefonica Brasil and Telefonica in Spain
declined to comment. Telefonica Brasil said on Friday it would
hold a public share offering to buy GVT.
As well as the sale of Telefonica's 14.8 percent stake in
Telecom Italia, Cade said Telefonica Brasil and GVT must
maintain the reach and quality of their combined services.
Neither can exit a city in which they operate for at least three
years.
Cade also said Telefonica and Vivendi could not share
information that would give them an unfair advantage in the
Brazilian telecom market, including Telecom Italia.
Telefonica announced on Wednesday that GVT chief executive
Amos Genish will become Chief Executive Officer of Telefonica
Brasil after the acquisition is complete.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo and Andres Gonzalez in Madrid; Editing
by Diane Craft)