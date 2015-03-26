版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 26日 星期四

Telefonica Brasil says to price new share offering April 16

SAO PAULO, March 26 Telefonica Brasil SA said on Thursday it planned to price a new share offering on April 16 to help fund the acquisition of broadband provider GVT, confirming details of a Reuters report citing two sources with knowledge of the deal. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
